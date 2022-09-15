Nine players notched one goal each for White Bear Lake as the Bears defeated Irondale 9-0 in Wednesday evening on the Knights’ field. Scoring the goals were Katie Koller, Emma Merriman, Cami Bachmeier, Madeline Thompson, Kendall Craigan, Alivia Ferrell, Teagan Cooper, Jenna Maloy and Elizabeth Wallek. Chloe Tocko (one save) was in goal. The Bears are 6-2-0 overall and 3-0 in the Suburban East. Irondale is 2-5.

