Hailey Highland, who missed the last two seasons with injuries, helped lift White Bear Lake to a 2-1 win over East Ridge at home Monday evening.
The senior forward scored in the first half (her second goal of the year) with a one-time shot after Jenna Maloy slotted the ball to her.
In the second half, Highland’s cross-in pass off a corner kick set up Alexis Smith, who headed the ball home.
“She reads the play very well, and has strong technical skills that has really helped our offense this year,” co-coach John Dierkhising said.
Smith normally makes the corner kick, but the Bears wanted to try something different. Smith and Highland switched at the last second.
“So she (Smith) was able to score on a rare opportunity to be in the box trying to score, versus sending the ball in,” Dierkhising said.
The Bears (6-2) led 2-0 until the Raptors (3-3) scored from long range as goalie Addie Bachmeier had trouble tracking the ball in the wind.
The start of the game was delayed by lightning for an hour, and play was ended with nine minutes left for the same reason.
