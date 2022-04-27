Mahtomedi edged Roseville Area 7-6 at home Tuesday evening. Reese Sanger notched two goals and two assists for the Zephyrs (1-1). McKenna Cunningham had two goals and Clara Schimnowski, Annie Tanner and Eli Cegielski one each. Goalie Addie Demars stopped eight of 14 shots.
Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs nip Roseville 7-6
