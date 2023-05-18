Mahtomedi lost its conference finale to Simley 14-9 there Wednesday evening. The Zephyrs (7-4 overall) finished 3-2 in the Metro East. Hill-Murray placed first with a 5-0 mark. McKenna Cunnington notched four goals and Ella Dahlberg, Aspen Tilges, Annie Tanner, Evi Cegielski and Brooklyn Kragness one each. Goal Addie Demars faced 24 shots and stopped 10. The Zephyrs have two non-conference games left.

