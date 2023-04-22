Mahtomedi beat Roseville 16-9 on Tuesday, then fell to Breck 9-8 on Thursday, giving the Zephyrs a 2-1 record.
Against Roseville, Brooklyn Kagness and McKenna Cunnington tallied four goals apiece, Annie Turner and Evi Cigielski three each, and Reese Saenger and Rachel Fussy one each. Goalie Addie Demars had 12 saves, three ground balls and one interception. Cegielski notched four ground balls and Kragness three.
