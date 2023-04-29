White Bear Lake is 5-1 after defeating Forest Lake 18-4 at home Friday evening. Beverly Peterson and Georgia Kodytek netted five goals each. Zoe Timmons added three goals, Jaeda Jensen two, and Rachel Ludwig, Olivia Simpkins and Olivia Jacob one each.
