Mahtomedi defeated White Bear Lake 10-4 in the girls lacrosse opener for both teams on Thursday evening at Mahtomedi. Jayne Dimitri pumped in five goals. Samantha Burns had two, and Ellie Donovan Greta Schimnowski, and Allison Wilke one each. For the Bears, Jaeda Jensen and Natascha Larson scored twice each.
