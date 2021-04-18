The Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated Roseville Area 15-5 on Saturday in Roseville. Jayne Dimitri fired five goals and assisted on four others for the Zephyrs (2-0). McKenna Cunnington notched three goals and two assists, Greta Schimnowsi two goals and two assists, Ellie Donovan two goals and an assist, Samantha Burns two goals, and Alicia Goeser one goal.
