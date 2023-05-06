Mahtomedi clipped Hastings 16-3 at home Friday evening, led by McKenna Cunnington with five goals and Eva Cegielske four. Julia Fussy added two goals and Reese Stegner, Mary McCormick, AspenTilges, Maggie Dues and Rachel Fussy one each. The Zephyrs are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the Metro East.
