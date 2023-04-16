Mahtomedi opened with a 15-3 win over Forest Lake at home Friday evening. Leading the attack were McKenna Cunnington with five goals and Eva Cegielski with four goals and an assist. Reese Saeger and Annie Tanner added two goals apiece and Rachel Fussy and Brooklyn Kragness one each. Ground ball leaders were Cunnington and Regan Schrankler with three each. Goalie Addie Demars faced seven shots and stopped four.
