Mahtomedi opened with a 15-3 win over Forest Lake at home Friday evening. Leading the attack were McKenna Cunnington with five goals and Eva Cegielski with four goals and an assist. Reese Saeger and Annie Tanner added two goals apiece and Rachel Fussy and Brooklyn Kragness one each. Ground ball leaders were Cunnington and Regan Schrankler with three each. Goalie Addie Demars faced seven shots and stopped four.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.