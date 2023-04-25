White Bear Lake defeated Monticello 10-3 on Monday evening in Monticello, with Georgia Kodytek flipping in four goals and Jaeda Jensen three. Beverly Peterson added two goals for the Bears (3-1) and led with 12 ground balls. Zoe Timmons had the other goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.