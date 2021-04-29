White Bear Lake nabbed its fourth straight win, over Forest Lake 7-5 at home on Wednesday evening. Six players scored for the Bears (4-2) — Kennedy Ashton (two), Jaeda Jensen, Beverly Peterson, Natascha Larson, Sophie Davis, and Caylin Kunze. Goalie Kaylee Kloos stopped 10 of 15 shots. Samantha Hayak had two goals for the Rangers (1-2).
