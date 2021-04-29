White Bear Lake nabbed its fourth straight win, over Forest Lake 7-5 at home on Wednesday evening. Six players scored for the Bears (4-2) — Kennedy Ashton (two), Jaeda Jensen, Beverly Peterson, Natascha Larson, Sophie Davis, and Caylin Kunze. Goalie Kaylee Kloos stopped 10 of 15 shots. Samantha Hayak had two goals for the Rangers (1-2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.