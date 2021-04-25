White Bear Lake completed a 3-0 week by defeating Irondale 20-4 at home Friday. Caylin Kunze tallied six goals, Jaeda Jensen five, and Natascha Larson and Kennedy Ashton three each. Adding a goal apiece were Beverly Peterson, Sophie Davis and Julie Hendrickson. The Bears are 3-2 and Irondale 1-3.
