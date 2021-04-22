White Bear Lake drubbed two opponents on back to back evenings, Bloomington Kennedy 20-4 there Tuesday evening and Woodbury 15-5 at home Wednesday evening.
The Bears (0-2) had lost twice last week, to Mahtomedi 10-4 and Hill-Murray 8-5.
Against Kennedy, Sophie Davis pumped in five goals and Kennedy Ashton and Jaeda Jensen four apiece. Caylin Kunze added two, and Beverly Peterson, Elisabeth Sarauer, Natascha Larson, Zoe Timmons and Aubrey Bolton one each.
Against Woodbury, Kunze and Ashton each flipped in three goals, Jensen and Peterson two each, and Sarauer, Larson, Davis, Dawe and Shanyn Furlong one each. Bear goalie Kaylee Kloos saved 11 of 20 shots in the two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.