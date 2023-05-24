White Bear Lake (9-3) outlasted St. Croix Prep 16-14 on Tuesday evening in their next-to-last regular season game. Georgia Kodytek tallied four goals and an assist, Beverly Peterson three goals and two assists, Jaeda Jensen and Julie Hendrickson three goals each, Olivia Simpkins two, and Grace Castro one. SCP (9-4) got 14 of 17 shots past Bear goalie Mesa McElmury. The Bears (9-3) will play at Mahtomedi on Thursday evening.

