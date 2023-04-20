White Bear Lake is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 9-8 in cold, windy conditions in St. Paul on Wednesday evening. Notching goals for the Bears were Olivia Simpkins (three), Jaeda Jensen (three), Georgia Kodytek (two) and Beverly Johnson (one). Bear goalie Mesa McElmury stopped 12 of 20 shots. Jordan Rosga for four goals and Sofia Watts three for the Raiders.

