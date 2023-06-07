White Bear Lake’s season ended with a 16-8 loss to undefeated Gentry Academy at home on Monday evening. The Bears finished 11-4. Gentry Academy (14-0) advanced to the finals against Stillwater. Eva Anderson tallied five goals, Ella Berg four and Samantha Hohn three for Gentry. Jaeda Jensen netted three goals and made two assists for the Bears. Beverly Peterson had two goals and Julie Hendrickson one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.