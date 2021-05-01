White Bear Lake (5-2) extended its win streak to five by edging East Ridge 10-8 Friday in Woodbury. Sophie Davis and Caylin Kunze notched three goals apiece, Jaeda Jensen two (plus two assists), and Natascha Larson and Kennedy Ashton. Kaylee Kloss made eight saves on 14 shots. Annika Limpert led the Raptors (1-4) with three goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.