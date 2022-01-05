Woodbury fended off an upset bid by White Bear Lake 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Woodbury. All the scoring came early in the second period as Liv Mischacoff got the Royals (10-6) on the board, Madelyn Lee pulled the Bears (3-12) even 46 seconds later, and Kayleigh Nelson regained the lead for Woodbury. Maya Marston made 31 saves for the Bears. Carley Tuman made 29 for the Royals, 13 of them in the final period to protect the 2-1 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.