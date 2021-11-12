Three White Bear Lake players scored their first varsity goals as the Bears won their season opener over Mahtomedi 4-1 on Thursday evening.
“I am super proud of the girls,” coach Elsa Shorey said. “We have made a lot of changes to our program from last year and many young players have been asked to step up into big roles.
“We had three Bears with their first varsity goal, and it was great to see our leaders set the tone and our younger athletes gain confidence and play hard. Maya Marston also made many big saves for us.”
Gabby Hofeld, who had seven goals last year, notched the first goal of the season just 1:33 after face-off. The score remained 1-0 through two periods.
Rookies took over in the third period as Madelyn Lee scrapped for a goal in front of the net, Maddy Belisle hit a slap shot on a power play, and Lily Howard poked in a shot amid three defenders to close the scoring.
Providing assists were Celia Spence (two), Annika Norman, Belisle, and Elaina Hosfield.
Both goalies were busy as Maya Marston of the Bears stopped 24 of 25 shots and Kaitlyn Galeazzi of the Zephyrs stopped 25 of 29.
Mahtomedi got on the board with 3:23 left on a goal by Sydney King, with Olivia Bengtson and Quinn Whitehead assisting.
Mahtomedi was 0-for-5 on power plays and the Bears 1-for-3.
