The Roseville/Mahtomedi girls have won two straight games, squaring their record at 3-3. They defeated Forest Lake 4-1 on Saturday in Roseville with goals by Kylie Jones (power play), Toni Schmid, Rylee Brogen and Victoria Nelson (power play). Lily Peterfeso in goal stopped 17 of 18 shots. R/P nipped Park 1-0 on Tuesday night in Cottage Grove, getting 15 saves from Peterfeso while Schmidt delivered the long goal at 5:57 into the third period, assisted by Olivia Martin.

