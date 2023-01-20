Roseville/Mahtomedi battled Elk River/Zimmerman to a 1-1 tie on Thursday evening in Elk River. Sophie Martin scored for R/M (13-6-1) in the first period, assisted by Kylie Jones. The 1-0 lead stood until Reese Thunell got the Elks (7-11-1) on the board at 10:21 of the third period. Marauders goalie Lily Peterfeso made 23 saves and Elks goalie Addi Brandt made 27.
Latest News
- Swimming: Andover tips Centennial 95-91
- Gymnastics: Bears outscore Cretin-DH
- Girls hockey; O'Hara hits 4 goals, Cougars top CDH 6-0
- Boys hockey: Centennial rolls 8-2 over A/C
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi ties Elks 1-1
- Swimming: Bears top Cretin-DH for first win of season
- Boys hockey: Bears clip Woodbury 6-2
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi tops Hastings 77-63
Most Popular
Articles
- Hockey Day MN will be a high point in family’s hockey odyssey
- Vadnais Heights Post Office closed until further notice
- Snowmobile club dedicates new trail to late Blacksmith Lounge owner
- Margaret Ann “Marge” (Clark) Opatz
- A piece of the pie: Shed allowed on property line, with condition
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- What's Happening: Local Events
- Alpine: Flohaug places first in NWSC meet, both teams place 4th
- New semester will start soon at WBLAHS North Campus addition
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 25
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.