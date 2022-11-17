The Roseville/Mahtomedi girls hockey team picked up its first win, over Mounds View/Irondale 6-0, on Tuesday at National Sports Center in Blaine. Victoria Nelson scored four goals, including one shorthanded and one on a power play. Also scoring were Rylee Bogren and Olivia Martin (power play). Haley Moosbrugger and Martin made two assists each. Lily Peterfeso made 15 saves in the shutout. On Wednesday, Roseville/Mahtomedi (1-3) lost to No. 2 ranked Minnetonka 8-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.