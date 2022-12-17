Roseville/Mahtomedi rallied from a 4-0 deficit but lost to East Ridge 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. The Marauders are 7-2 in conference and 7-4 overall. East Ridge is 7-2 and 5-2.
The Raptors got first-period goals from Bella Schmidt, Addison Andre, Vivian Ferrell (power play) and Schmidt again. R/M got on the board as Kylie Wiltse scored on a power play with :18 left in the period. The score remained 4-1 through the second period.
