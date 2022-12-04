Roseville/Mahtomedi got an overtime goal from Sophie Martin to hand Woodbury 3-2 its first loss Saturday in Woodbury. Lily Peterfeso made 31 saves as R/M improved to 6-3 with its fifth straight win Ruby Eskin scored on a power play for R/M in the first period. Woodbury (6-1) got goals by Liv Mishacoff (power play) in the second period and Lainu Gnetz in the third. Victoria Nelson knotted the score for R/M at 14:29 of the third. In the OT, Martin got the game-winner at 2:47, assisted by Olivia Martin.
Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi hands Woodbury first loss 3-2
