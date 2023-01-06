Roseville/Mahtomedi toppled on the of the leading Class 1A contenders, Holy Angels, 3-1 on Wednesday evening in Roseville. R/M improved to 10-5. Holy Angels, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, is 11-2-1. All the goals came on special teams. Ruby Eskin and Kylie Wiltse scored on power plays for the Marauders. Kylie Jones struck for a short-handed goal to open a 3-1 lead 1:40 into the third period. Masyn Mullen’s power play goal got Holy Angels on the board. R-M goalie Lily Peterfeso stopped 21 of 21 shots, and Stars goalie Zoe Rimstad foiled 29 of 31.

