Roseville/Mahtomedi extended its win streak to six with a 3-1 victory over Woodbury at home on Saturday. The Marauders (13-5), after a scoreless first period, got power play goals by Kylie Wiltse and Kylie Jones in the second period. Shae Jakoboski’s goal made it 3-0 in the third period before Hannah Graunke got Woodbury (13-6) on the board. Shots were even at 23 with Lil Peterfeso stopping 22 shots for the Marauders. The Marauders are 10-2 in the Suburban East Conference, trailing Stillwater (12-0).
Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi clips Royals 3-1, win streak at 6
