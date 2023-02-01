Roseville/Mahtomedi wrapped up second place in the Suburban East with  2-0 win at Forest Lake on Monday evening. Kylie Jones scored on a power play in the first period, and the score remained 1-0 until Sophie Martin notched an empty-netter at 15:22 of the third. The Marauders (16-7-1) held the Rangers (8-14-2) with 13 shots on goal, with Lily Peterfeso in goal for the shutout. Stillwater is 16-0, R/M 12-3 and East Ridge 9-5-1 in the SEC. The Marauders will close the regular season hosting East Ridge on Saturday, 8 p.m.

