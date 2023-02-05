Roseville/Mahtomedi closed conference play defeating East Ridge 2-0 on Saturday at home, with goals by Rylee Bogren (short-handed) and Ruby Eskin. Assisting were Sophie Martin and Tori Schmidt, respectively. Goalie Lily Peterfeso made 28 saves in the Zephyrs’ second straight shutout and fourth overall. In the final Suburban East standings, Stillwater was 16-0, Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-3, and East Ridge and Woodbury each 9-6-1 for the top four spots. The Marauders take a 17-7-1 mark into Section 4AA as No. 4 seed hosting No. 5 East Ridge on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

