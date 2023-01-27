An overtime goal by Kylie Jones lifted Roseville/Mahtomedi to a 4-3 win over Rogers at home Thursday evening, snapping a three-game winless streak.
Jones connected 1:47 into the extra season, assisted by Sophie Martin and Shae Jakoboski, for that game-winner. The Marauders’ other goals came from Victoria Nelson, Ruby Eskin (power play) and Olivia Martin.
