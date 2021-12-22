North St. Paul/Tartan rallied to defeat Mahtomedi 5-4 Tuesday night, scoring twice in the last 1:10 of regulation to force overtime, then getting the game-winner from Katelyn Hackman 7:40 into the extra session.
Mahtomedi (2-8) had three power-play goals, two of them by Victoria Nelson and one by Karen Miller, and an even-strength goal by Rylee Bogren.
Five different players scored for North/Tartan (5-4) as they outshot the Zephyrs 54-32.
