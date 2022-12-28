Victoria Nelson’s overtime goal lifted the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders (9-5) to a 2-1 win over South St. Paul (10-3) on Monday at Doug Wood Arena. After two scoreless periods, SSP’s Eva Beck got the first goal on a power play at 4:33 of the third period. Kylie Jones tied it for R/M at 9:24. In the overtime, Nelson delivered her 13th goal of the season, assisted by Rylee Bergen. Marauders goalie Lily Peterfeso stopped 26 of 27 shots, while Packers goalie Delaney Norman saved 24 of 26.

