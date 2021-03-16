Mahtomedi got past North/Tartan 3-0 in the first round of Section 4A girls hockey on Monday evening. Victoria Nelson, Abby Hanson and Terah Skillings had the goals for the Zephyrs, who outshot the Polars by just 18-17. Ella Heath made 17 saves in the shutout. Mahtomedi (7-11) will play at top-seeded St. Paul Johnson on Wednesday evening. North/Tartan finished 4-8-1.

