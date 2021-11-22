Mahtomedi scored 10 goals in two games in a weekend northern trip but had to settle for a split. The Zephyrs (2-2) beat Rock Ridge 6-2 on Friday in Eveleth with goals by Olivia Bengtson, Karen Miller, Maddie McMahon, Rachel Fussy, Aspen Tillges, and Fussy again. Kaitlyn Galeazzi made 18 saves and the Zephyrs held Rock Ridge to 1-for-7 on power plays. Hibbing-Chisholm beat the Zephyrs 6-4 on Saturday in Hibbing. Aynslea Ulmschid, Karen Miller (two straight) and Julia Fussy had the goals. Annika Lundell notched three goals and an assist for Hibbing-Chisholm (2-1).

