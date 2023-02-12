White Bear Lake’s girls hockey season ended with a loss to No. 4 ranked Gentry Academy, 8-3, on Saturday, in the first round of Section 4AA. Gentry Academy (22-2) outshot the Bears 51-15 and seven players scored. The Bears got the last three goals of the game, by Ava Johnson, Zoe Timmons and Madelyn Lee, in the last eight minutes. They finished 9-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.