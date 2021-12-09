Forest Lake handed White Bear Lake a 5-0 loss on Tuesday evening, getting power play goals from Sami Pool and Hannah Melander and a short-handed goal by Sammie Heyai. Pool had two goals and an assist for the Rangers (4-4). Goalie Maya Marston made 46 saves for the Bears (2-6)
