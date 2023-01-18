Roseville/Mahtomedi’s seven-game win streak was snapped by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5-4 on Tuesday evening. CP/CG (11-5-2) got an empty-net goal by Sydney Burnevik with 59 seconds left for a 5-3 lead. R/M’s Aspen Tilges scored with five seconds left. Tilges had two goals, and Rylee Bogren and Kylie Jones one each, for the Marauders (13-6). Burnevik scored twice for CP/CR, who had 36 shots on goal to R/M’s 26.

