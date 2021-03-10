Chisago Lakes got both goals in the third period and defeated Mahtomedi 2-0 in Lindstrom on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats (14-2) outshot the Zephyrs (5-10) by 38-14 and broke a 0-0 tie with two goals by Jenna Lowry (power play) at 5:23 and 10:46 of the third. Zephyr goalie Ellie Heath made 36 saves. Wildcats goalie Anna Hanson made 14 stops in the shutout.

