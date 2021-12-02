Chisago Lakes pummeled Mahtomedi 14-6 on Tuesday evening, getting nine goals in the second period. Danelle Burgen pumped in six goals for the Wildcats, who were 4-for-8 on power plays. Rachel Fussy had two goals for Mahtomedi. Rylee Mogren, Julia Fussy, Victoria Nelson and Karen Miller had one each. Goalie Kaitlyn Galeazzi faced 58 shots and 14 got past her. The Wildcats (2-4) had 11 goals and one win in their first five games.

