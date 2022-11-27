White Bear Lake picked up its first win, 4-1 over Hibbing/Chisholm, on Saturday in Hibbing. Amanda Smythe and Ava Johnson each scored on power plays for the Bears (1-4) late in the first period. Smythe found the net again in the second period and Lily Johnson closed the scoring in the third. Maya Marston made 20 saves in the shutout. Johnson made two assists and Madelyn Lee and Talia Domschot one each.

