The White Bear Lake girls picked up two straight wins, after a first-round loss, in the Mid-Winter Border Battle, a holiday tournament at Fogarty Arena.

The Bears lost to Forest Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, falling to 2-9 for the season, but doubled their win total by defeating Fort Frances, Ontario, 6-0 on Wednesday and Blaine 2-1 on Thursday.

