The White Bear Lake girls picked up two straight wins, after a first-round loss, in the Mid-Winter Border Battle, a holiday tournament at Fogarty Arena.
The Bears lost to Forest Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, falling to 2-9 for the season, but doubled their win total by defeating Fort Frances, Ontario, 6-0 on Wednesday and Blaine 2-1 on Thursday.
Six players scored for the Bears (4-9) against the Canadians: Celia Spence, Amanda Smythe, Ava Johnson, Elaina Hosfield, Madelyn Lee and Zoe Timmons.
Against Blaine (8-4-1), the Bears trailed 1-0 when Taylor Olson scored for the Bengals. Zoe Timmons pulled the Bears even with eight seconds left in the first period, assisted by Johnson.
A power-play goal by Maddy Belisle, at 2:34 of the third period, assisted by Tally Domschot, gave the Bears a 3-2 lead. The Bears held the lead with Maya Marston making 10 saves in the period.
Marston notched 23 saves in the game, and stopped 44 of 48 in the tournament.
