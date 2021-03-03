Gabby Hofeld gave White Bear Lake a quick 2-0 lead and the Bears went on to defeat Park 4-2 on Tuesday evening in Cottage Grove. Hofeld scored at 5:23 and 10:30 of the first period, and Talie Domschot kept the Bears (4-9) in front with goals in the second and third periods. Maya Martsen stopped 22 of 24 shots by the Wolfpack (0-10).

