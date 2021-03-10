In a near-upset by White Bear Lake, the Bears took Forest Lake to overtime before losing 4-3 on the Rangers’ ice.
That’s the second time the Bears (4-12) have given the Rangers (13-3-1) a tough game. They lost 2-1 at home Jan. 30.
The Bears were outshot 47-19 Tuesday night, but Maya Martson kept them in the game making 42 saves.
Gabby Hofeld sent the game to OT by scoring on a power play with 47 seconds left in the third period, assisted by Zoe Timmons. Forest Lake’s Katie Stanius got the game-winner at 5:03 in the extra session.
Calla Spence scored for the Bears in second period and Maren Schoeberl gave them a 2-1 lead in the first minute of the third.
The Rangers tied it on Sami Boerboom’s goal, and took a 3-2 lead on a penalty shot by Sammi Hayek at 13:27.
Ellie Sarauer assisted on two goals for the Bears.
