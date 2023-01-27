While Bear Lake pumped in four goals in the third period to defeat Park 7-4 on Thursday evening at White Bear Sports Center.
Amanda Smythe knocked in three goals and Talia Domschot had two, leading the Bears (8-14) to a season season high for goals (previous highs were six once, and four three times).
Park (9-12-1) led 4-3 after two periods.
Smythe knotted the score with a power play goal 13 seconds into the third period, and the Bears stayed hot with goals by Domschot at 7:47, Ava Johnson at 10:57 and Smythe again, a short-handed, empty-netter, at 14:12.
Smythe and Lily Howard scored in the first period and Domschot (power play) in the second period. Park had goals by Taylor Nadler, Alaina Post, Laure Osland (power play) and Jacey Markfort.
Bear goalie Mayo Marston faced 51 shots and stopped 47.
