While Bear Lake pumped in four goals in the third period to defeat Park 7-4 on Thursday evening at White Bear Sports Center.

Amanda Smythe knocked in three goals and Talia Domschot had two, leading the Bears (8-14) to a season season high for goals (previous highs were six once, and four three times).

