White Bear Lake closed the regular season on a high note, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 3-0 at home Tuesday evening. The goals came from freshman Amanda Smythe, freshman Talia Domschot (power play) and sophomore Gabby Hofeld (short-handed). Junior goalie Maya Marsten stopped 21 shots by Park (7-17) in the shutout. Zoe Simmons, Hofeld and Lily Howard made assists. The Bears finished 2-11 in the Suburban East Conference. They will take a 5-19-1 record into Section 4AA, starting Feb. 10.
Girls hockey: Bears nab 5th win, over Park in conference finals
