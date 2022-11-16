White Bear Lake girls hockey lost its season opener to Park 3-2 on Tuesday in Cottage Grove. The Bears tied the score 1-1 on a power play goal by Hailey Dawe in the first period and 2-2 on a goal by Ava Johnson in the third period. Park got goals from Cassidy Moen, Molly Villas and Natalie Post, who hit the game-winner with 4:33 left in the game. Zoe Timmons, Talia Domschot and Olivia Simpkens made assists for the Bears. Goalie Maya Marston stopped 18 of 21 shots. Park goalie Tori Stepka stopped 26 of 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.