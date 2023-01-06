White Bear Lake lost a pair of close conference games this week, against Woodbury 2-1 on Tuesday and Forest Lake 2-1 on Thursday, both at White Bear Sports Center.
Woodbury (12-4) got two goals from Liv Mishacoff, including a short-handed empty-netter with 56 seconds left in the game. Zoe Timmons scored on the same power play with 25 seconds left for the Bears. Maya Marston, Bear goalie, stopped 28 of 29 shots. Woodbury’s Gracie Albright stopped 21 off 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.