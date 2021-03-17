White Bear Lake’s girls hockey season ended with a 6-0 loss to Hill-Murray on Tuesday evening in the first round of Section 4AA. Chloe Boreen scored three goals for the Pioneers (13-2). White Bear Lake finished 4-15.
