White Bear Lake picked up its fifth win of the season, 4-2 over Cretin-Derham Hall, on Thursday evening at White Bear Lake Sports Center. Ava Johnson scored in the first and second periods for the Bears (5-12). Adding goals in the third period were Talia Domschot and Amanda Smythe (short-handed). Domschot made two assists. For CDH (5-14), Abigail Broz and Cassandra Coffey had the goals. The Raiders outshot the Bears 42-40, with Bear goalie Maya Mason stopping 40 shots.

