White Bear Lake picked up its second win, over Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1, on Tuesday, and lost to Hastings 2-0 on Friday, both on the road. The Bears have a 2-6 record. Against the CDH Raiders (1-6), the Bears broke a 1-1 tie in the third period on goals by Lily Howard, Hailey Dawe and Grace Bailey (empty net). Talia Domschot scored in the first period. Maya Marston made 28 saves. The Bears outshot Hastings (6-5) by 42-34 but could not get one past junior goalie Bree Blaster. Makayla Berquist had both goals against Marston, who made 32 stops.
